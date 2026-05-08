EU to impose new sanctions on Russia over evacuation of children from combat zone

BRUSSELS, May 8. /TASS/. The European Union will impose new personal sanctions on Russian citizens on May 11 over the evacuation of children from the combat zone in Ukraine at the start of the special military operation, which Brussels describes as an "deportation," Reuters reported.

"European Union foreign ministers are expected adopt new sanctions on Monday related to the deportation ·of Ukrainian to Russia," the agency said, referring to two EU sources.

The sources did not details on identities of the people expected to be sanctioned, Reuters said.

EU personal sanctions involve the freezing of individuals’ bank assets in Europe, if such assets can be located, as well as bans on entry into EU member states.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen has repeatedly referred in her statements on Ukraine to "thousands of Ukrainian children" allegedly taken to Russia during the conflict.

During the second round of direct talks between Russia and Ukraine in Istanbul in June 2025, the Ukrainian delegation handed Russia a list containing the names of 339 children. According to a bulletin published on May 7 this year by Russian Presidential Commissioner for Children’s Rights Maria Lvova-Belova, only 13 people from that list were actually found to be in Russia and have already been returned to relatives in Ukraine and third countries.