US fails to meet set goals by imposing naval blockade on Iran — President Pezeshkian

TEHRAN, April 30. /TASS/. The naval blockade of Iran is contrary to the interests of the Persian Gulf countries and will not help the United States achieve its goals in regard to the Islamic Republic, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian said on Thursday.

"Today, our enemies have adjusted their approach by resorting to a strategy of the naval blockade and restrictions on the operating mode of maritime trade routes using it as a new tool to exert pressure on the Iranian government and the people of the country," the Iranian presidential press office quoted Pezeshkian as saying.

"Any possible attempts to impose a naval blockade and restrictions are contrary to international law, the interests of the countries of the region, global peace and stability, and will have no effect," the Iranian president added.

The United States and Israel launched a military operation against Iran on February 28. Tehran decided to close the Strait of Hormuz to ships associated with the US, Israel and countries that backed aggression against Iran. On April 7, Washington announced a "double-sided" two-week ceasefire with Iran.

On April 11, the parties held several rounds of talks in the Pakistani capital of Islamabad. According to both Tehran and Washington, they were unable to agree on a long-term solution to the conflict due to multiple disagreements.

On April 21, US President Donald Trump announced that Washington intended to extend the ceasefire with Iran, which was set to expire in a few hours. The Iranian State Television announced later that Tehran did not intend to recognize the unilateral extension of the ceasefire announced by Washington and would act in line with its interests.