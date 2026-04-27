CIS to help forge new Eurasian security architecture — secretary general

MOSCOW, April 27. /TASS/. The Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) will continue to support the shaping of a new architecture of Eurasian security, CIS Secretary General Sergey Lebedev said.

"The Commonwealth of Independent States will continue to support the development of a new architecture of Eurasian security based on ensuring equal and indivisible security for all states, relying on political and diplomatic tools to address global and regional crises," Lebedev said at an international conference titled "Outlines of a New Collective Security Architecture: Current Issues of Information and Analytical Partnership of the CSTO."

He noted that the strengthening and expansion of cooperation between the relevant structures of the CIS and the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) is becoming a reliable tool for ensuring security and mitigating tensions in the region.

The CIS secretary general added that issues of information and analytical partnership between the Commonwealth and the CSTO are becoming particularly important at present. "Geopolitical turbulence, the diminishing role of international law, the ineffectiveness of international institutions such as the UN, and an extremely unstable international situation with a clear trend toward complexity caused by an unprecedented escalation of armed conflicts - all these factors create a need for reliable cooperation in the exchange of analytical information," he stressed.

According to Lebedev, the effectiveness of information and analytical partnership will play a decisive role in shaping the future security architecture of Eurasia. "Information and analytical partnership will make it possible to pool resources and experience and, based on a deep understanding of the security situation, will strengthen our ability to anticipate and identify not only military but also socio-economic challenges and respond to them in a timely manner," he explained.