US Navy carries out first test of laser weapon to destroy drones from aircraft carrier

WASHINGTON, April 21. /TASS/. The US Navy conducted the first test of the Locust laser weapon system to destroy unmanned aerial vehicles from the nuclear-powered multipurpose aircraft carrier USS George Bush, the US Navy press service reported.

This marks the first time a laser weapon system has been installed on an aircraft carrier. The Navy released three photographs of the Locust on board the USS George Bush on Monday. Special sensors, including high-frequency radars and radio frequency signal detection systems, were used to guide the laser. The Locust’s power was estimated at 26 kilowatts.

The Navy is increasingly equipping ships with anti-drone systems that use anti-missiles as warheads. Lasers like the Locust can provide a virtually unlimited supply of ammunition. However, the laser system can be affected by weather conditions, smoke, and dust. As a result, higher power is required to achieve the desired effect over longer distances. In some cases, adaptive optics are used.