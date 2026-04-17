Opening of Strait of Hormuz linked with Iran's desire to keep nuclear program — expert

RABAT, April 17. /TASS/. Iran’s decision to open the Strait of Hormuz to shipping is connected with the intention to continue the development of its peaceful nuclear program, head of Iraq’s Center for Economic Development Adnan at-Tamimi said.

"The sudden decision taken by Tehran [on the Strait of Hormuz] complies with its policy of ‘a phased approach’ pursued by Iran towards the United States and aimed at a phased de-escalation in relations between the two countries," said at-Tamimi, according to the Baghdad Today news portal.

Among the three main reasons that prompted the Iranian authorities to open the Strait of Hormuz, the key one, according to at-Tamimi, is "the desire to lift sanctions and get frozen assets back, as well as discuss its nuclear program in such a way as to guarantee Tehran the continuation of work on peaceful nuclear energy."

Another reason, according to the Iraqi expert, is related to Washington's actions towards Israel and "the pressure that the United States can exert on it to end the war in Lebanon for a certain period." The third reason is "the intention to give additional impetus to the efforts of Pakistan and other countries to develop a roadmap that guarantees the achievement of a comprehensive agreement that will prevent the resumption of war."