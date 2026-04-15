Former CIA chief David Petraeus, other NATO big guns to advise Ukrainian military

MOSCOW, April 15 /TASS/. An advisory body comprising former senior military officials from NATO countries, headed by UK General Richard Shirreff, has been established under the Ukrainian armed forces’ command, the Ukrainian General Staff reported.

"The Ukrainian armed forces have established the Military Expert Council ARES (Allied Reform and Expert Support), an advisory body under the commander-in-chief. The council is chaired by British General Sir Richard Shirreff, who served as Deputy Supreme Allied Commander Europe in 2011-2014. The council also includes distinguished military leaders and experts from partner countries with unique combat and leadership experience," the statement said.

Specifically, this body includes "General David Petraeus, who was Director of the Central Intelligence Agency in 2011-2012; Admiral Manfred Nielson, NATO Deputy Supreme Allied Commander Transformation in 2016-2019; Lieutenant General Pavel Macko, Deputy Chief of the Slovak Armed Forces’ General Staff in 2013-2018; Vice Admiral Sir Martin Connell, Second Sea Lord and Deputy Chief of the UK Naval Staff in 2022-2025; Lieutenant General Andrew Leslie, Commander of the Canadian Army in 2006-2010; Major General Patrick Carpentier, Commander of Joint Task Force North, Canadian Armed Forces, in 2017-2020; Commodore Hans Helseth, Representative of the Royal Norwegian Navy to NATO structures," the General Staff said on its Telegram.

According to its information, this council will assist in implementing institutional changes in the Ukrainian armed forces’ chain of command, support the army's transformation, and enhance its effectiveness. Its priorities include developing military science and education, improving the efficiency of meeting the Ukrainian military's needs, and providing advisory and consultative support on issues within the purview of the Ukrainian commander-in-chief.