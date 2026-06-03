Poland asks US to plant permanent military base in country — defense minister

MOSCOW, June 3. /TASS/. Warsaw has sent an official request to the United States to establish a permanent military base on its territory, Polish Defense Minister Wladysіaw Kosiniak-Kamysz said.

"I have submitted to the US Secretary of War, Pete Hegseth, an official proposal to create a new permanent base for American troops in Poland," Kosinyak-Kamysh wrote on X.

Currently, about 10,000 American troops are stationed in Poland, mainly on a rotating basis. On May 19, Pentagon spokesperson Sean Parnell said the rotation will be delayed. Later American leader Donald Trump said the United States would deploy an additional 5,000 troops to Poland thanks to the successful re-election of the current Polish president Karol Nawrocki, whose campaign he supported. Trump did not say which army units would go to Poland, whether they would be shifted from other European countries, and whether this meant resuming the deployment of troops as part of the rotation.