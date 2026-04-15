US still weighs on agreeing to extend ceasefire with Iran — journalist

WASHINGTON, April 15. /TASS/. The US has not yet agreed to extend the ceasefire with Iran, Axios correspondent Barak Ravid reported, citing a US official.

"The US has not formally agreed to an extension of the ceasefire. There is continued engagement between the US and Iran to reach a deal," the journalist wrote on his X page.

Earlier, the Associated Press reported, citing sources, that mediators were close to reaching an agreement to extend the ceasefire between the US and Iran. According to the news agency, the parties had given their agreement in principle to this.

However, Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei later denied the media reports of an agreement to extend the ceasefire.

On February 28, the US and Israel launched a war against Iran. In response, Tehran decided to close the Strait of Hormuz to ships associated with the US, Israel, and countries that supported the aggression against Iran. On April 7, Washington announced a mutual two-week ceasefire with Tehran. According to Iran’s Emergency Medical Services Organization, 3,375 Iranians were killed as a result of US-Israeli strikes during the 40 days of war.

On April 11, the US and Iran held several rounds of talks in Islamabad. According to both parties, they were unable to reach an agreement on a long-term settlement due to a number of contradictions. The Associated Press reported that a new round of talks could take place on April 16.