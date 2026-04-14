Germany, Ukraine upgrade relations to strategic partnership — chancellor

BERLIN, April 14. /TASS/. Berlin and Kiev are elevating their relations to a strategic partnership, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz said at a joint press conference with Vladimir Zelensky in Berlin.

"Today, we are elevating our bilateral relations to the level of a strategic partnership," he said. "We intend, even more than before, to learn from one another and invest in our shared future," Merz stated. In this regard, he said Germany will continue to support Ukraine’s path toward EU accession. The chancellor called this "a strategically important step toward greater security and prosperity in Europe." However, he also emphasized the need for Ukraine to implement reforms, including in the area of anti-corruption efforts.

During Zelensky’s visit to Berlin, the two sides signed bilateral agreements on defense cooperation and Ukraine’s reconstruction, and issued a joint statement outlining plans for cooperation across various fields. In addition, the first so-called Unity Hub - an advisory center for Ukrainian refugees wishing to return home - began operating in the German capital.

Zelensky’s visit to Berlin comes as part of German-Ukrainian intergovernmental consultations. Berlin and Kiev announced plans to hold such talks in late May last year, but the exact date was kept secret for security reasons.