Moscow, Beijing should enhance cooperation in all areas — Chinese MFA

BEIJING, April 14. /TASS/. China and Russia should advance their mutually beneficial strategic cooperation across all areas to a higher level, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said during a meeting with his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov in Beijing.

"Hegemony and its harmful effects are becoming increasingly evident. The global governance system is undergoing profound changes, and the cause of world peace and human development continues to face serious challenges. Amid a complex and volatile external environment, under the strategic leadership of Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin, China-Russia relations are not afraid of obstacles; cooperation across all fields is withstanding tests and growing steadily stronger. The two sides fully coordinate their positions and support each other on the international stage, showing that it is possible to go against the tide and that responsibility is especially important in an era of change," the Chinese foreign minister said.

Wang Yi noted that this year marks the 30th anniversary of the establishment of the comprehensive strategic partnership and cooperation between China and Russia, as well as the 25th anniversary of the signing of the Treaty of Good-Neighborliness and Friendly Cooperation.

"Both sides should seize this historic opportunity, keep pace with the times, fully implement the key agreements reached by the heads of state, and raise the China-Russia strategic partnership and mutually beneficial cooperation across all areas to a higher level. We jointly uphold and defend multilateralism, and we jointly promote the internationalization process around the globe," he said.