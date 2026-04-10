Hungarian PM says opponents determined to do anything to seize power

BUDAPEST, April 10. /TASS/. The opponents of the current Hungarian government are determined to do anything to seize power, Prime Minister Viktor Orban said.

"Our opponents will stop at nothing to gain power. They are flirting with foreign intelligence agencies. They are threatening our supporters with reprisals. They are making false accusations, talking about election rigging even before elections take place. They are organizing protests and riots before votes are even counted," he said in a televised address to the nation.

"Let’s make it clear: it’s about an organized attempt to create chaos by discrediting the elections in the eyes of the international community and questioning the Hungarian people’s decision," the premier stressed.

In his address, Orban also highlighted the achievements of the past several years, including the creation of a million jobs and wage growth. "However, the danger now is that everything that we have built together will be lost. Wars are waging in the world, and energy and financial crises are knocking on Europe’s doors. And Hungary cannot stand aside," the prime minister noted.

He stressed that "this is not the time for disagreements, anger and hatred." "Hungary needs unity, solidarity and security. We are proclaiming national unity and will protect all Hungarian families amid a looming crisis in Europe," he vowed, calling on the country’s citizens to take part in the upcoming parliamentary elections and support the ruling Fidesz - Hungarian Civic Alliance party. According to him, the stakes are high in the elections, while "changes mean danger."

Earlier, the Hungarian government pointed to unprecedented interference in the election process by foreign intelligence agencies, including Ukrainian ones. Budapest said that Kiev and Brussels were almost openly supporting the opposition, seeking to complicate the situation for the current authorities.