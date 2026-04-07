Iran releases two French spies after UN lawsuit withdrawn - IRNA

TEHRAN, April 7. /TASS/. The Iranian authorities have released two French citizens, Cecile Kohler and Jacques Paris, detained in 2022 on suspicion of espionage, in response to France’s decision to withdraw its lawsuit against Tehran from the International Court of Justice, the IRNA agency reported, citing sources.

According to its information, the French authorities also released Iranian translator Mahdieh Esfandiari, a professor at Lumiere University Lyon 2, who was detained in 2025 for allegedly justifying terrorism.

Kohler and Paris were detained in Iran in May 2022. The Islamic Republic’s intelligence ministry accused them of attempting to organize unrest during teachers’ protest actions, who had taken to the streets demanding wage increases. Later, France filed a lawsuit with the International Court of Justice, allegedly due to the denial of consular protection.