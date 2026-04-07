US focused on diplomacy to resolve Ukraine conflict — vice president

BUDAPEST, April 7. /TASS/. The only way to resolve the conflict in Ukraine is through persistent diplomatic efforts, which is what Washington is focused on, US Vice President JD Vance said.

"The question is, how do you make it stop? And the answer is not by politicians who stand at microphones and beat their chests. <...> You do it through sustained diplomacy," he pointed out at a joint press conference with Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban in Budapest.

According to Vance, the choice is between continuing a "completely ridiculous cycle of violence" and getting "serious about diplomacy."