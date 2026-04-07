Iran to demand fees for ships in Hormuz based on type of vessel, its cargo — Reuters

TEHRAN, April 7. /TASS/. A permanent peace deal with the United States should allow Iran to charge fees for passage through the Strait of Hormuz that would depend on the type of vessel and its cargo as well as prevailing conditions, Reuters quoted a senior Iranian official as saying.

On March 26, chairman of the Iranian parliament’s civil affairs committee Mohammad Reza Rezai Kouchi announced that the country’s parliament would pass a law on charging fees for ships passing through the Strait of Hormuz.

Preconditions set by Tehran for talks on achieving a lasting peace with Washington, the Iranian official told Reuters, include "an immediate halt to strikes, guarantees that attacks will not be repeated, and compensation for damage." Tehran has rejected any temporary ceasefire, the official added.