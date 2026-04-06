Forty-five day truce just one of many ideas US, Iran discussing — White House

WASHINGTON, April 6. /TASS/. A 45-day ceasefire is just one of many ideas being floated in negotiations between Iran and the United States, a White House representative stated to journalists.

According to the official, the 45-day truce is one of a plethora of ideas, and US President Donald Trump has not given it final approval, with Operation Epic Fury still ongoing. The source noted that Trump will address the matter at 1:00 p.m. local time.

On April 5, the Axios portal reported that Washington and Tehran were discussing the possibility of a 45-day ceasefire. According to the portal’s sources, the chances of reaching a deal within that timeframe are slim. However, it's thought that this could be the only opportunity to prevent a significant escalation that would mean massive strikes on Iranian civilian infrastructure and retaliatory strikes on energy facilities and water supply systems in the Gulf states.