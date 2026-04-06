Auxiliary petrochemical companies attacked in southern Iran — agency

TEHRAN, April 6. /TASS/. The United States and Israel have damaged auxiliary units of the South Pars petrochemical complex, but missed the key production facilities, Tasnim news agency reported.

It said companies Mobin and Damavand, which provided the petrochemical enterprises with water, electricity and oxygen were damaged, meaning that all petrochemical plants in the Asaluyeh area will be de-energized until these enterprises are fully restored.

Earlier, Iran’s Fars news agency reported an attack on a petrochemical plant in the South Pars oil and gas field in Iran.