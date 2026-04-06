Iran threatens to intensify attacks on US sites if its civilian facilities hit

TEHRAN, April 6. /TASS/. The Iranian military will deliver "harder and larger-scale strikes" on US facilities in the Middle East if attacks on the Islamic Republic’s civilian assets continue, Ebrahim Zolfaghari, spokesperson for the Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters, warned.

"We have warned from the very start that any encroachment on civilian facilities will be met with harsher retaliation against the enemy’s interests anywhere across the region. In the event of repeated attacks on civilian targets, the next stages of our offensive and retaliatory operations will be much harder and carried out on a much larger scale, while the enemy damage and losses will increase multifold," the Iranian military officer told the country’s public broadcaster.

On April 5, US President Donald Trump set a deadline for April 6 for Iran to reopen the Strait of Hormuz or face attacks on its energy and civilian infrastructure.