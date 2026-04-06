Iran's nuclear agency head describes strikes on Bushehr NPP as war crime

TEHRAN, April 6. /TASS/. Mohammad Eslami, head of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI), called the strikes on the Bushehr nuclear power plant a war crime in a letter to International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Director General Rafael Grossi.

"Eslami called this act a clear violation of the prohibition on attacks against nuclear facilities subject to the Comprehensive Safeguards Agreement [of the IAEA] and located on the territory of a state party to the Non-Proliferation Treaty, and characterized it as a clear war crime and a threat to the global non-proliferation framework," the AEOI said on its Telegram channel.

The AEOI chief also criticized the lack of action by the IAEA and Grossi in response to the attacks, noting that simple expressions of "deep concern" without clear condemnation are insufficient and only spur further strikes.

"The head of the Iranian Atomic Energy Organization pointed out that this is already the fourth attack on Unit 1 of the Bushehr nuclear power plant, and it could pose the risk of a large-scale release of radioactive substances from the operating reactor, which would lead to irreparable consequences for the population, the environment, and even neighboring countries," the AEOI added. Eslami also noted that Iran will take all necessary measures to protect its sovereign rights in the nuclear energy sector.

On Saturday, the AEOI reported another strike near the Bushehr Nuclear Power Plant. A projectile landed close to the facility, killing one of the plant’s security guards, although key infrastructure was not damaged. Commenting on the incident, the IAEA said that strikes on nuclear power plant premises and adjacent areas are unacceptable, as they contain equipment critical to ensuring nuclear safety.