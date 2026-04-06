Attacks on Iranian energy infrastructure may impact global economy, top diplomat warns

TEHRAN, April 6. /TASS/. US and Israeli attacks on energy facilities in Iran will cause devastating consequences to the overall global economy, Iranian Minister of Foreign Affairs Abbas Araghchi said in a phone call with his French counterpart Jean-Noel Barrot.

"The implications from this situation will span beyond Iran and the region. [Such attacks] will cause a devastating impact on the global energy and economy. And the aggressors will be solely responsible for this," the Iranian MFA quoted him as saying on its Telegram channel.

On April 5, US President Donald Trump set a deadline for April 6 for Iran to reopen the Strait of Hormuz or face attacks on its energy and civilian infrastructure.