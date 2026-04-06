Estonian intel advises Ukrainian military to avoid flying UAVs over country

VILNIUS, April 6. /TASS/. Estonian intelligence has advised the Ukrainian armed forces not to fly drones in the Baltic republic’s airspace, said Ants Kiviselg, head of the Estonian Defense Forces Intelligence Center.

"We have recommended choosing attack corridors so that they do not enter Estonian airspace, although it is impossible to completely rule this out. Russian air defense activity is certainly also a factor, which is why drones end up here," the ERR state broadcaster quoted him as saying.

Estonian aviation authorities earlier banned flights in certain areas along the border with Russia "due to the activity of unmanned aerial vehicles."

Tallinn officials previously stated that several UAVs, likely belonging to the Ukrainian military, had strayed off course and entered Estonian territory. On March 25, a Ukrainian drone crashed after colliding with a power plant chimney in Auvere. On April 1, Estonian Foreign Minister Margus Tsahkna said he had conveyed a message to Kirill Budanov, the head of Vladimir Zelensky's office (on Russia’s list of terrorists and extremists), about the need to prevent Ukrainian drones from entering the Baltic republic’s airspace in the future.