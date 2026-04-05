Four people killed, 39 injured in Israeli attack on Beirut — Health Ministry

BEIRUT, April 5. /TASS/. At least four people were killed and 39 others were injured during an Israeli Air Force raid on the Jnah neighborhood in southern Beirut, the country’s Health Ministry reported.

"These are preliminary figures. The number of fatalities and casualties may rise given that search and rescue operations are ongoing at the site," the statement said.

A source at the Rafik Hariri University Hospital told TASS that several missiles had struck a dormitory for Sudanese workers. "This building is located 80 meters from our hospital’s emergency room. Most of the dead and injured are Sudanese," the source said.