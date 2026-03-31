Iraq detains one of suspects in kidnapping of US journalist — Interior Ministry

RABAT, March 31. /TASS/. One of the suspects in the kidnapping of a US journalist in Baghdad has been detained, the Iraqi Interior Ministry reported.

"Security forces arrested one of the suspects in the kidnapping and seized the vehicle used in the crime," the statement said. The ministry specified that the car, which most likely contained the kidnappers and their victim, overturned while attempting to flee from the police. The suspect, who was behind the wheel at the time of his arrest, was found to be carrying an ID card from a private security firm. The statement noted that "the operation to locate all those involved and secure the release of the American journalist is ongoing."

According to sources in the security forces cited by the Shafaq News outlet, the journalist, a US citizen, was abducted in central Baghdad, near the hotel where she was staying. She had worked in Baghdad for a long time, primarily reporting on armed Iraqi groups, US-Iraqi relations, and regional security developments.