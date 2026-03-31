GENEVA, March 31. /TASS/. As many as 24 out of the 49 countries taking part in the 61st session of the UN Human Rights Council did not support an anti-Russian resolution on Ukraine introduced by the West.

Burundi, China, Cuba, and Ethiopia voted against the document, while 18 abstained, including Brazil, Egypt, India, Qatar, and South Africa. The countries that backed the resolution particularly include NATO and EU nations, as well as Mexico, South Korea, Switzerland, and Japan.

The resolution extends the mandate of a commission looking into human rights violations in Ukraine for another year. Russia does not recognize the mandate because of the political bias of the commission.

As usual, the document condemns Russia’s activities in the special military operation zone, calls for the withdrawal of troops, and reaffirms Ukraine's territorial integrity.

The Russian Foreign Ministry has repeatedly pointed out that the above-mentioned commission is biased and corrupt. Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova noted that "the commission’s conclusions are based on the interviews of randomly selected individuals, who claim to be the victims or eyewitnesses of crimes allegedly committed by Russian troops, but those stories aren’t backed by evidence."

The 61st session of the UN Human Rights Council took place in Geneva between February 23 and March 31. Russia is not a member of the council.