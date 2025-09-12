As Zapad 2025 drills proceed, Northern Fleet deploys forces in near, far sea zones

MOSCOW, September 12. /TASS/. The forces of the Northern Fleet have commenced deployment across both green and blue water sea zones as part of the ongoing Zapad-2025 exercises.

According to a statement from the fleet’s press service, "The naval minesweeper and naval search and strike groups of the Kola Flotilla, components of the Northern Fleet’s combined forces, have begun executing their designated missions in the green water zone and the Barents Sea. A naval strike group, comprising a missile cruiser, a frigate, and submarines of various classes and types, is actively engaged. In the blue water zone - specifically in the northern regions of the Arctic Ocean -the Arctic expeditionary force of the Northern Fleet has been deployed."

The primary objective of these naval groups is to safeguard Russia’s coastal infrastructure in the Arctic. Throughout the Zapad-2025 exercises, the Northern Fleet’s ships will rehearse defensive measures to protect coastal facilities and garrisons, demonstrate command and control over diverse force groups in their operational areas, and execute the comprehensive deployment of high-precision weaponry, modern military equipment, and advanced weapons systems.