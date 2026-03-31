Russian citizens wishing to return home via Azerbaijan leave Iran — envoy

MOSCOW, March 31. /TASS/. All Russian nationals who wished to leave Iran via Azerbaijan have already left, Alexey Dedov, Moscow’s Ambassador to Tehran, said in an interview with RTVI.

"All those who planned to leave have left. Foreign nationals require a special code to cross Azerbaijan’s border, which is issued by the Azerbaijani authorities," he noted. "To receive such a code, a request must be filed with the embassy and passport details must be provided. The code usually arrives in two days," the envoy added.

"I would like to use this opportunity to thank the Azerbaijani authorities and our embassy in Baku for their cooperation in this matter," the Russian ambassador said.