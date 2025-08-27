Russia’s total gas output down by 3.2% YOY to 383.3 bcm in January-July — Rosstat

MOSCOW, August 27. /TASS/. Russia reduced total gas production (natural and associated petroleum) by 3.2% year-on-year in January-July 2025 to 383.3 billion cubic meters, the Federal Statistics Service (Rosstat) reported.

In particular, natural gas production in January-July amounted to 324 billion cubic meters, down 3% year-on-year. In July, production was equal to 38.9 billion cubic meters, which is up 1.2% month-on-month and down 5.8% year-on-year.

In January-July, liquefied natural gas (LNG) production amounted to 18.7 million tons, which is 4.2% lower than in the same period last year. In July, LNG production amounted to 2.2 million tons, which is at the level of July 2024, and down 2.2% l than in June 2025.

Associated petroleum gas production decreased by 4.6% in January-July to 59.3 billion cubic meters.

Forecasts for gas production in Russia

Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said that Russia increased gas production in 2024 by 7.6%, to 685 billion cubic meters, due to the growth of exports and demand on the domestic market, as well as due to the development of the petrochemical industry. At the same time, in 2025, Russia intends to increase gas production volumes, he said.

According to the baseline forecast of the Economic Development Ministry, gas production in Russia is to grow to 695.4 billion cubic meters in 2025, to 709.1 billion cubic meters in 2026. The Deputy Prime Minister noted that for now the Russian government maintains the forecast for gas production, but it will most likely be adjusted.

The International Energy Agency (IEA) expects gas production in Russia in 2025 to be 690 billion cubic meters against 685 billion cubic meters in 2024. At the same time, the first IEA forecast for 2026 assumes an increase in gas production in Russia by 2.6% to 708 billion cubic meters.