Robotic transport proved its cost efficiency — Putin

NOVO-OGAREVO, March 31. /TASS/. The practice of using driverless transport has proved its cost efficiency, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at the opening ceremony for infrastructural facilities.

"A good example of such innovations is driverless transport, which has already proved its cost efficiency," the Russian leader said. The robotic trucks traveled 13 mln kilometers without accidents, he noted.

The Russia robotic truck fleet will total over 4,000 units by the end of 2030, the president said.

"According to information furnished to me by the Ministry of Transport, the robotic truck fleet will amount to 992 vehicles by 2028 and over 4,000 units of vehicles by the end of 2030," Putin added.