Death toll from fire in Russia’s Tatarstan Republic rises to three

KAZAN, March 31. /TASS/. The death toll from the fire at the Nizhnekamskneftekhim factory in Russia's Tatarstan has risen to three, emergency services told TASS.

Earlier, two fatalities were reported as a result of the fire at the enterprise.

"According to the latest data, three people died as a result of the fire, and another 72 were injured," the agency’s source indicated. Among the injured are also three firefighters.

Emergency services also told TASS that search operations are being conducted for six people who are missing in connection with the fire at the Nizhnekamskneftekhim enterprise.

"Currently, the fate of six people is unknown, including a firefighter involved in extinguishing the blaze," TASS was informed.