Blasts again reported in Ukraine’s capital Kiev, surrounding regions

MOSCOW, May 3. /TASS/. Another series of blasts, the third one since midnight, was reported in Ukraine’s capital Kiev and the surrounding Kiev region in the early hours of Wednesday, the Klimenko Time news portal reported.

Explosions also resumed in the northeastern Ukrainian city of Dnepropetrovsk.

Later on Wednesday, similar reports came from the central Ukrainian city of Kropivnitsky, the administrative center of the Kirovograd Region, the Zerkalo Nedeli media outlet said. An air raid alert was issued for the region.

Blasts were also reported in the central Ukrainian region of Cherkasy, the TSN news agency reported. According to preliminary reports, the explosions were caused by the work of missile defense systems.

Currently, civil defense sirens are wailing in Ukraine’s regions of Dnepropetrovsk, Kharkov, Sumy, Chernigov, Kirovograd, Poltava and Cherkasy as well as in the capital Kiev and the surrounding Kiev Region.