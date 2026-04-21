Top Hungarian diplomat to skip EU ministerial meeting on loan to Kiev — media

BRUSSELS, April 21. /TASS/. Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto will not attend a meeting of top EU diplomats in Brussels that is expected to address the issue of a 90-billion-euro loan to Kiev and further anti-Russian sanctions, Politico said, citing sources.

According to the sources, although Szijjarto will be absent from the meeting, the Hungarian delegation will continue to oppose the advancement of key agenda items, including sanctions against Israel.

The newspaper reported that some European diplomats doubt that the discussion will touch upon the 20th package of anti-Russian sanctions, as the issue of granting a loan to Kiev is of top priority.

Two dozen EU countries voted to grant Ukraine a 90-billion-euro loan 2026-2027 at a summit in December 2025. Hungary, the Czech Republic, and Slovakia approved it in principle but refused to take part. To borrow these funds on financial markets, the European Union needs the approval of all of its 27 members, but Hungary is blocking the loan.