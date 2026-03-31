Russia demands investigation into Israeli strike that injured RT crew in Lebanon

UNITED NATIONS, March 31. /TASS/. Moscow demands an investigation into the March 19 Israeli airstrike that injured an RT news crew in southern Lebanon, Russian Permanent Representative to the United Nations Vasily Nebenzya said at a Security Council meeting.

"Members of a Russia Today TV channel crew suffered injuries in an Israeli airstrike in southern Lebanon on March 19. The deliberate strike hit right next to where they were filming, with no military facilities anywhere in the vicinity, which can be seen clearly from the footage of ammunition explosions shot by the crew’s cameraman. We consider such actions by Israel to be a blatant violation of international law and intentional obstruction of media workers’ activities," Nebenzya pointed out.

"We demand that the Israeli authorities thoroughly investigate the incident, bring those responsible to justice and prevent such attacks in the future," the Russian envoy added.