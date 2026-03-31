Negotiations on Ukraine "on pause" — Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Galuzin

TERMEZ /Republic of Uzbekistan/, April 1. /TASS/. The negotiations to resolve the Ukrainian crisis are currently "on pause" amid US and Israeli aggression against Iran, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Galuzin said in an interview with TASS on the sidelines of the Russia-Uzbekistan conference organized by the Valdai International Discussion Club and the Institute for Strategic and Interregional Studies under the Uzbek President.

"In recent months several rounds of trilateral talks between Russia, the United States, and Ukraine have been held to find ways to resolve the Ukrainian crisis politically and diplomatically. Currently, the negotiations remain on pause amid the US-Israeli aggression against Iran. We assume that we are ready to continue the discussions. However, it’s not just the regularity or frequency of the rounds that matters, but the substantive nature of the agenda is crucial," he said.

The Russian side has always been and remains open to finding ways to resolve the Ukrainian conflict politically and diplomatically through negotiations, Galuzin added.