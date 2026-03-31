Moscow Military District to receive TOS-1A, TOS-2 heavy flamethrower systems in 2026

MOSCOW, March 31. /TASS/. Several dozens of military hardware, including TOS-1A Solntsepyok and TOS-2 Tosochka heavy flamethrower systems, will be commissioned with Russia’s Nuclear, Chemical and Biological Protection Troops in the Moscow Military District during 2026, the military district’s press office said in a statement on Tuesday.

"Units of Russia’s Nuclear, Chemical and Biological Protection Troops in the Moscow Military District will receive several dozens of military and special-purpose hardware by the end of 2026 including TOS-1A Solntsepyok and TOS-2 Tosochka heavy flamethrower systems, RKhM-6 chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear (CBRN) reconnaissance vehicles, TDA-3 smoke-generating vehicles, armored reconnaissance scout vehicles and ARS-16 mobile spray station vehicles," the statement reads.

According to the statement, formations and military units of the Moscow Military District are currently equipped with up-to-date weaponry, which proved its efficiency during the special military operation in Ukraine.