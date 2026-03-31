US armed forces destroy Iranian weapons depots in Isfahan — Pentagon chief

WASHINGTON, March 31. /TASS/. The US Armed Forces, during the military operation against Iran, destroyed weapons depots in the area of the city of Isfahan, US Secretary of War Pete Hegseth stated at a press conference.

"The video the president posted last night of Esfahan, an ammo depot struck by US bombers," he said.

Hegseth also added that over the past night, the US Air Force carried out about 200 so-called dynamic strikes, where the pilots "get a new target set based on real time intel given to them."

Earlier, US President Donald Trump said the United States would destroy all of Iran’s power plants, oil wells, and Kharg Island in the Persian Gulf if a ceasefire agreement is not reached soon and the Strait of Hormuz is not safely reopened.