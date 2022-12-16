Moscow has data confirming US’, Poland’s involvement in terror attacks in Russia — agency

MOSCOW, December 16. /TASS/. Data from intercepted drones confirm the involvement of the US and Poland in preparation of terror attacks on the Russian territory, a source in Russian security agencies told TASS Friday.

"Relevant agencies of the Russian Federation analyzed electronic components of the intercepted unmanned aerial vehicles, used by Ukraine for attacks on Russian infrastructure objects - in particular, in Sevastopol, in Crimea, in Kursk, Belgorod and Voronezh Regions," the agency said.

According to the specialists’ assessments, a number of facts "confirm the direct involvement of the US and Poland in the massive military-logistical support of the Kiev regime, in preparation and implementation of joint terror attacks on the Russian Federation territory."

The agency noted that "the avionics and drone control stations were produced by US’ Spektreworks, a company that performed the initial tuning and check of the drones at the Scottsdale airport in Arizona."

In addition, the relevant agencies pointed out that "the final assembly and flight trials of these drones were carried out on the Polish territory, near the Rzeszow airport, used by the US and NATO as the main supply node for Ukrainian armed forces."

"The installation of payload, flight mission and the launch itself were carried out near Odessa and Krivoy Rog," the statement says.