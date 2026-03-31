Ukraine attacked Belgorod Region with more than 155 drones over past day

BELGOROD, March 31. /TASS/. The Ukrainian armed forces attacked populated areas of the Belgorod Region with more than 155 unmanned aerial vehicles and fired more than ten munitions over the past 24 hours, the regional operational headquarters reported on their Telegram channel.

"In the Borisovka district, the settlement of Borisovka and the villages of Gruzskoye, Dubino and Striguny were attacked by five drones, two of which were shot down. In the village of Gruzskoye, three people, including a 15-year-old boy, were injured when a drone struck a passenger car. One man was hospitalized, the second was released for outpatient care after receiving medical assistance. The child, after stabilization, was transferred from the central district hospital to the regional children’s clinical hospital," they specified in a statement, adding that a vehicle was damaged.

Across Belgorod, as well as the Valuyki, Ivnya, Krasnogvardeyskoye, Krasnaya Yaruga and Prokhorovka districts, the Ukrainian armed forces fired 11 munitions and launched 38 drones, with no reported damage. The Belgorod district was attacked with 27 drones, damaging ten private homes and two commercial facilities in the village of Yasnye Zori. Emergency services will begin repair work after coordination with the Russian Defense Ministry. The Volokonovka district was attacked with seven drones, resulting in a private house burning down, while in the Rakityanka district, three drones damaged a private home.

Settlements in the Grayvoron district were attacked with 34 drones, damaging five private houses and the glazing of eight apartments in a residential building. The Shebekino district was attacked with 46 drones. A woman was injured, received medical assistance and will continue treatment on an outpatient basis. Two civilians were also injured when a drone struck a passenger bus and are being taken to the hospital. In the Shebekino district, equipment at a commercial site and two private homes were damaged.