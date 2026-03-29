British MFA condemns Israel’s plans to expand security zone in Lebanon

LONDON, March 30. /TASS/. The UK has expressed concern over Israel's plans to expand the security zone in southern Lebanon, British Parliamentary Under-Secretary of State at the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office Hamish Falconer said.

"Deeply concerned by Israel's announcement stating intention to expand its ground operations in Lebanon, where over 1m people have already been forcibly displaced. Israel must avoid further exacerbation of the conflict, and refrain from any action to seize Lebanese territory," he wrote on X.

On Sunday, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said he had ordered the expansion of the security zone under Israeli military control in southern Lebanon.