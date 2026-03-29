Top diplomats of Pakistan, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Turkey meet in Islamabad

DOHA, March 29. /TASS/. Consultations between the foreign ministers of Pakistan, Egypt, Saudi Arabia and Turkey have kicked off in Islamabad, Al Jazeera reported.

According to a Pakistani Foreign Ministry source, the parties are discussing communication between Washington and Tehran. The main goal of the meeting is to search for ways to end tensions in the Gulf.

The United States and Israel launched a military operation against Iran on February 28. Major Iranian cities, including Tehran, were struck. The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps announced a retaliatory operation, targeting sites in Israel. US military bases in Bahrain, Jordan, Kuwait, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the UAE were also hit. Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and some other key Iranian leaders were killed in the joint US-Israeli attack.