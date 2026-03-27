Hezbollah tunnel shaft found near church in southern Lebanon — IDF

TEL AVIV, March 27. /TASS/. Israeli military has found Hezbollah military facilities near a church in southern Lebanon, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said.

"During IDF operational activity in southern Lebanon, IDF soldiers located active Hezbollah terrorist infrastructure within the vicinity of a church in the area of Al-Khiyam," it said. "During searches conducted in the area, the soldiers exposed and located a tunnel shaft and an underground infrastructure constructed within the church vicinity."

Apart from that, hundreds of weapons were found at a school in Al-Khiyam, it added.

According to the IDF, Hezbollah deliberately uses religious and civilian facilities for military purposes. "The deliberate use of civilian religious institutions for military purposes constitutes a violation of international law.," it stressed.

Overnight to March 2, northern Israel came under a missile attack from Lebanon. Hezbollah claimed responsibility for the attack, saying that this was a retaliation for the assassination of Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei. Following this, Israel began delivering massive strikes on Lebanon’s territory. Later, Chief of the General Staff of the Israeli Army Lieutenant General Eyal Zamir announced the start of an offensive operation against Hezbollah, which may continue "for days."