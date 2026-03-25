Seven soldiers killed, 13 injured in strikes on Iraqi facilities — Defense Ministry

TUNIS, March 25. /TASS/. At least seven Iraqi army service members were killed and 13 were injured in strikes on military sites in the western province of Anbar, the Iraqi Defense Ministry said in a press release.

According to the defense ministry, the Al-Habbaniya Military Hospital and the Al-Habbaniya Directorate of Production, both under its jurisdiction, were hit by an airstrike, followed by artillery shelling. Search and rescue teams continue their work at the site of the attack. Iraq’s army said it reserves the full right to take all necessary measures in response to this aggression within established legal frameworks.

The Shafaq News (Iraqi news agency) reported, citing a source in the Iraqi security services, that the dead include a commander of the medical corps at the Iraqi army headquarters and six fighters from the Shiite militia Al-Hashd al-Shaabi, whose headquarters are located on a base shared with the army in Al-Habbaniya. The source stated that unidentified aircraft launched the strikes on the army and militia positions on Wednesday morning.