WASHINGTON, March 23. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump said the Strait of Hormuz would reopen without delay if the United States and Iran reach an agreement in their ongoing discussions.

"That'll be open very soon, if this works," the American leader told journalists at West Palm Beach airport in Florida before departing for a working trip to Tennessee. The US leader, who spent the weekend at his Mar-a-Lago residence near West Palm Beach, was responding to a question about the situation around the Strait of Hormuz in light of contacts between Washington and Tehran. According to the American side, the consultations have been productive. Asked when exactly shipping could fully resume in the Strait of Hormuz if a deal is reached, Trump said "immediately."

He added that in this case, the strait will be "jointly controlled." "Maybe me," the US president first said when asked who would oversee the passage. "Me and the ayatollah. Whoever the ayatollah is," he then added, referring to Iran’s supreme leader - Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei.

On March 11, a Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters representative reported that Iran would not allow US-affiliated oil tankers to pass through the Strait of Hormuz, through which about one-fifth of global oil exports flows. On March 15, he warned that Tehran would use any means necessary, including controlling the navigation of vessels in the Strait of Hormuz, to force the enemy to surrender.