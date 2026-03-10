Palestine calls for UN conference on Iran, Gaza — envoy to Russia

MOSCOW, March 10. /TASS/. Palestine supports the idea of holding an international conference aimed at ending the conflict in Iran and the Gaza Strip, Palestinian Ambassador to Russia Abdel Hafiz Nofal told TASS.

"Russia, China, and other countries should use their influence on the international stage to pressure the US and Israel to stop their aggression against Iran," the diplomat said.

"The war in Iran and the Gaza Strip must end. It is necessary to convene an international conference, for example at the UN, to stop the conflict," the ambassador noted.