Ecuadorian military hit training camp belonging to drug gang with US assistance

BUENOS AIRES, March 7. /TASS/. The Ecuadorian armed forces struck a training camp belonging to the Border Commandos criminal group with the assistance of the US, the Defense Ministry reported.

"Based on information obtained during reconnaissance operations and with the support of the US, the Ecuadorian armed forces conducted a military operation as part of the Total Offensive operation in the province of Sucumb·os. During this operation, they located and bombed a camp belonging to the Border Commandos drug gang," the statement said.

According to the ministry, the training camp could accommodate 50 people. It was also used as a hideout for one of the leaders, nicknamed Mono Tole. The Border Commandos were formed by former members of the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia, a rebel group that disbanded in 2016 following negotiations.

Earlier, the US Southern Command reported that the US and Ecuadorian militaries had conducted a joint operation against drug cartels, without providing information on the results of the raid.