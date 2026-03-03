Israeli army attacks Hezbollah command posts, communications in Beirut — press service

TEL AVIV, March 3. /TASS/. The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) carried out attacks on Hezbollah's command posts, weapons depots, and communication devices in Beirut, the army press service reported.

"A short while ago, the IDF completed a wave of strikes on command centers, weapons storage facilities, and satellite communication components belonging to Hezbollah’s intelligence headquarters in Beirut," the statement said.

Among the facilities attacked, Israeli servicemen listed "communication sites that were being used by Hezbollah as terrorist infrastructure for carrying out attacks, intelligence gathering, and support its propaganda efforts."