US administration starts war with Iran without plan to end it — lawmaker

WASHINGTON, February 28. /TASS/. The administration of US President Donald Trump has launched a major war with Iran without having a clear plan to end it, said Jack Reed, a senior Democrat on the Armed Services Committee of the US Senate.

"Against the clear wishes of the American people, President Trump has thrust our nation into a major war with Iran — one he never made a case for, never sought congressional authority for, and for which he has no endgame," Reed said in a statement.

"Our forces and our allies must be fully prepared for a sustained and dangerous campaign. President Trump has chosen the path of war, while diplomacy was still within reach. That is a decision with consequences that will outlast his presidency."