New wave of explosions rocks Doha, air defenses working — eyewitnesses

DOHA, February 28. /TASS/. Another series of explosions has occurred near the Qatari capital, eyewitnesses told TASS, reporting flashes in the sky above the city.

"Characteristic sounds of explosions can be heard again in the sky above the city, and flashes are visible," the sources said. The explosions are believed to have been caused by Qatari air defense systems.

Earlier, the Qatari Defense Ministry reported the interception of several waves of Iranian missile attacks on the country's territory. The ministry stated that all missiles were neutralized upon approach and that the situation is under control.