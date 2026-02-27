Moscow to host second Russian-Pakistani business forum next week — ambassador

MOSCOW, February 27. /TASS/. The second Russia-Pakistan business forum will take place during Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif's visit to Russia, Pakistani Ambassador to Moscow Faisal Niaz Tirmizi during the Moscow-Islamabad media forum.

Earlier, Senator Mushahid Hussain Sayed, Chairman of the Pakistani Senate Committee on Defense, confirmed that Shahbaz Sharif would visit Russia next week.

"We not only have strategic bilateral relations, but also important people-to-people ties through private business in other areas. The second business forum will take place during the Prime Minister's visit. Hundreds of leading Pakistani companies will travel to Russia to establish cooperation with their Russian partners," the diplomat said.

Faisal Niaz Tirmizi noted that educational and people-to-people contacts are also very important for bilateral cooperation.

"Our Prime Minister believes that if such contacts are nurtured from the bottom up, they will be effective. Already, 1,300 students from Pakistan are studying in Russia, and we want this number to increase at least tenfold to 13,000. <…>I believe that students from Pakistan should view Russia as a very important educational center and strive to study here," he said.

The ambassador added that Russian students, scientists and scholars should also visit Pakistan more often.