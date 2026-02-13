LONDON, February 13. /TASS/. The UK Department for Education has released new guidelines for schools on working with "gender-questioning children" (propaganda for gender reassignment and the operation itself are banned in Russia), which allow for the possibility of "full social transition" for primary school students, including children as young as four, the Daily Mail newspaper reported.

According to its information, under these guidelines, teachers and students will be able to refer to children using pronouns that do not correspond to their sex but rather reflect their gender. For example, a girl could be addressed as "he" and a boy as "she." Previously, this was prohibited in primary school.

The UK Conservative Party has criticized the Labour government's decision. "Primary school children should not be navigating changes in pronouns at all. But shockingly Labour's guidance opens the door to children as young as four being referred to in a way that does not reflect their biological sex," Conservative education spokesperson Laura Trott said.

At the same time, the document retains the provision from the original version, developed by the Conservative government, that women's restrooms and changing rooms must be accessible exclusively to biological females.