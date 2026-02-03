Partnership agreement between Russia and Venezuela still in effect — ambassador in Moscow

MOSCOW, February 3. /TASS/. A strategic partnership and cooperation agreement between Russia and Venezuela remains in force, Ambassador of the Bolivarian Republic to Russia, Jesus Salazar Velasquez, told reporters.

"We have an agreement on strategic partnership and cooperation, signed by the presidents last May and ratified by our parliament, and it is currently in force," the diplomat told reporters.

The agreement broadens cooperation between the two countries in political and economic spheres, including energy, mining, transport, communications, security, and efforts to counter terrorism and extremism.

Its explanatory note says that under the agreement, the countries will maintain regular and close political and diplomatic dialogue, expand existing and create new "coordination mechanisms across the entire spectrum of the bilateral agenda, pressing international and regional issues of mutual interest."