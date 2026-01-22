Diplomat slams NATO's claim of alleged Chinese threat in Arctic as fabricated

BEIJING, January 22. /TASS/. Chinese authorities reject NATO's claim of a so-called Chinese threat in the Arctic and describe the theory as fictional, Foreign Ministry Spokesman Guo Jiajun said.

"We are against discussing something that does not exist and using China as a pretext to pursue selfish interests," he emphasized at a briefing, commenting on recent talks between NATO and US leaders on Arctic security.

The Chinese diplomat clarified that Beijing supports international relations based on the purposes and principles of the UN Charter. "The claim of a so-called Chinese threat is entirely unfounded," he added.

Earlier, NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte addressed Arctic security from NATO's perspective at a meeting with US President Donald Trump in Davos. The leaders stressed the need to protect against what they described as threats from Russia and China. Denmark, Greenland, and the US are planning discussions aimed at ensuring that "Russia and China will never be able to gain economic or military access to Greenland."